‘American Diagnosis’: Indigenous Advocates Work for Better Reproductive Care

Episode 7: Fighting for Reproductive Sovereignty

Season 4 is a co-production of KHN and Just Human Productions. Read More

Rachael Lorenzo works to address reproductive health disparities in Native communities. In 2018, they founded Indigenous Women Rising, a fund that provides financial help for Native people seeking an abortion.

Historically, the federal government has restricted Native people’s reproductive autonomy. Between 1973 and 1976, more than 3,500 Native people were sterilized without their consent.

Today, the chronic underfunding of the Indian Health Service and the remoteness of many reservations create barriers for Native people to access testing for sexually transmitted infections, prenatal care, and contraception.

Lorenzo is determined to fight for their community.

“My people deserve accessible health care, and I will make it happen no matter what, because this is our land,” they said.

Episode 7 explores efforts to protect and expand access to comprehensive reproductive and sexual health care in the face of historical and contemporary efforts of the government to control Native people’s fertility.

Voices from the episode:

Rachael Lorenzo , co-founder of Indigenous Women Rising — @rlorenxo; @IWRising; @IndigenousWomenRising

, co-founder of Indigenous Women Rising — @rlorenxo; @IWRising; @IndigenousWomenRising Sarah Deer , distinguished professor at the University of Kansas — @SarahDeer72

, distinguished professor at the University of Kansas — @SarahDeer72 Sunny Clifford , reproductive rights advocate

, reproductive rights advocate Elizabeth Rink, professor of community health at Montana State University

Our Editorial Advisory Board includes Jourdan Bennett-Begaye, Alastair Bitsóí, and Bryan Pollard.

