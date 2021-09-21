‘An Arm and a Leg’: They Turned Grief Into Action

Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen.

About This Podcast Health care — and how much it costs — is scary. But you’re not alone with this stuff, and knowledge is power. “An Arm and a Leg” is a podcast about these issues, and its second season is co-produced by KHN. Visit armandalegshow.com

In 2004, 24-year-old Manny Lanza urgently needed surgery for a life-threatening brain condition. But he didn’t have insurance, so his hospital refused to schedule the treatment — until it was too late. Manny died waiting.

In the months that followed, Manny’s parents, Reynaldo Prieto and Levia Lanza, fought to make their son’s story known — and to make sure it didn’t happen again. They came up empty … until a reporter from the New York Post took their call. Then, things changed fast.

What Manny’s parents didn’t know: The fight had already begun years before Manny’s illness. Folks like Elizabeth Benjamin, then a Legal Aid attorney, and Dr. Rosemarie Guercia, a retired Long Island, New York, physician, had spent those years campaigning for laws that would require hospitals to extend financial aid to uninsured patients. And with Manny’s story in the news, it was finally their time.

This episode of “An Arm and a Leg” focuses on how New York enacted a charity care law, one of the precursors to the federal provision on charity care in the Affordable Care Act.

“An Arm and a Leg” is a co-production of KHN and Public Road Productions.

To keep in touch with “An Arm and a Leg,” subscribe to the newsletter. You can also follow the show on Facebook and Twitter. And if you’ve got stories to tell about the health care system, the producers would love to hear from you.

To hear all KHN podcasts, click here.

And subscribe to “An Arm and a Leg” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or wherever you listen to podcasts.