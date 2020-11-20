KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Transition Troubles Mount as COVID Spreads

Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen on SoundCloud.

President-elect Joe Biden is still being blocked from launching his official transition while President Donald Trump contests the outcome of the election. That could be particularly dangerous for public health as COVID-19 spreads around the country at an alarming rate.

Meanwhile, a second vaccine to prevent COVID — the one made by Moderna — is showing excellent results of its early trials. And unlike the one made by Pfizer, Moderna’s vaccine does not need to be kept ultra-cold, which could ease distribution.

There is news on prescription drug prices, as well. Amazon announced plans to get into the drug delivery market, and the Trump administration was set to announce a new rule that could base some U.S. drug prices on the price-controlled prices of other industrialized countries.

This week’s panelists are Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News, Margot Sanger-Katz of The New York Times, Alice Miranda Ollstein of Politico and Sarah Karlin-Smith of the Pink Sheet.

Among the takeaways from this week’s podcast:

The dramatic resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic is prompting new urgency on public health measures from federal and state officials. Republican governors who once played down the threat are instituting new restrictions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called on Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving, and the White House coronavirus task force, which hadn’t been seen in months, held a briefing this week.

Nonetheless, the communications still lack a consistent message. Even as health officials and the White House task force underlined the dangers this week, the White House press secretary railed against some state restrictions, calling them “Orwellian.”

And public health efforts often seem inconsistent, such as closing schools while allowing bars and restaurants to continue to operate, albeit often with earlier mandated closing times. Part of the reluctance to close bars and restaurants comes from concerns about the economic impact — both to the businesses and the tax revenue they generate for their states and localities.

Even with the crisis deepening, efforts on Capitol Hill to negotiate a new stimulus package appear mired, with little sign of serious talks.

The biggest issue facing hospitals overrun with COVID-19 patients is a concern about having enough trained personnel. With the entire country feeling the effects of the pandemic, it is hard to shift workers to deal with outbreaks in specific areas.

Many states are using National Guard troops to help support overburdened hospitals and run testing sites, but the Trump administration has not said whether it will continue funding for that effort after the end of the year.

As vaccine candidates move ever closer to approval, some officials worry that states are not equipped to handle the logistics of distribution. And it’s not clear whether the Trump administration, which took serious missteps on getting PPE and testing supplies out earlier, is prepared to step in adequately.

Biden says efforts by the Trump administration to deny him the usual access to government officials and information could impair his efforts to make vaccine distribution effective when he takes office.

Amazon’s announcement this week that it will start selling prescription drugs has the potential to shake up the industry — but probably not right away. And it’s not clear that the giant retailer’s entrance into the market will have any effect on lowering prices.

