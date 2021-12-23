Watch: One City’s Effort to Raise Vaccination Rates Among Black Residents
By Sarah Varney and Jason Kane, PBS NewsHour

About 72% of Americans have received at least one dose of a covid-19 vaccine. During much of the vaccine rollout, Hispanic and Black Americans have been less likely than white Americans to get vaccinated. The gap between white and Hispanic Americans has largely closed, but the vaccination rate for the Black community still lags significantly behind. KHN correspondent Sarah Varney and PBS NewsHour producer Jason Kane report on how Hartford, Connecticut, has tried to close the gap in vaccination rates.

