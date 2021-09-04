Watch: Same Providers, Similar Surgeries, But Different Bills
Share This Story:
Bill of the Month

Watch: Same Providers, Similar Surgeries, But Different Bills

Republish This Story

Ely Bair had similar surgeries, at the same hospital, with the same insurer. But he received very different big medical bills. KHN Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal joins “CBS This Morning” to break down how this could happen to you and what you can do to avoid it. 

Jaw Surgery Takes a $27,119 Bite out of One Man’s Budget

A Seattle patient discovers the hard way that you can still hit a lifetime limit for certain types of care. And health plans can vary a lot from one job to the next, even if the insurer is the same.

Read More

Related Topics

Contact Us Submit a Story Tip