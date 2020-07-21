Behind The Byline: ‘Reporting From a Distance’

Although the coronavirus pandemic shut down many organizations and businesses across the nation, KHN has never been busier — and health coverage has never been more vital. We’ve revamped our Behind The Byline YouTube series and brought it to Instagram TV.

Journalists and producers from across KHN’s newsrooms take you behind the scenes in these bite-size videos to show the ways they are following the story, connecting with sources and sorting through facts — all while staying safe.

Anna Almendrala — Reporting From a Distance

KHN reporters have had to change the way they interact with the people during in-person interviews — in order to keep themselves and others safe. Los Angeles correspondent Anna Almendrala takes us with her as she speaks with street vendors across the Los Angeles area. Sometimes the protective layers she wears create, well, social distance: “I’m shocked that people have agreed to talk to me when I’m looking like this,” Almendrala said. An interview with one face mask seller probably would have ended with a hug if it weren’t for COVID-19, she said.