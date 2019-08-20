Democrats’ Different Takes On Tackling Health Care

Kaiser Health News reporter Emmarie Huetteman joined Connecticut Public Radio’s Lucy Nalpathanchil on the “Where We Live” program Tuesday to talk about Democratic presidential candidates’ health care plans.
She discussed how the current Medicare program works and how some candidates, including Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Kamala Harris of California, have offered plans that would build a national health care program using Medicare as a guide. And she contrasted that with the plan pitched by former Vice President Joe Biden that would include a health plan offered by the government that consumers could opt into. She also took questions from listeners.
The program is available here.