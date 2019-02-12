Facebook Live: Helping People Age With Independence

What are the keys to aging with independence? How can we help you or your parents find ways to live independently? What tools and support are helpful? How do we help older adults do as much for themselves as possible, despite physical limitations? What can be done about depression and pain? How can Medicare and Medicaid help meet the needs of those who live at home and need more help?

KHN columnist Judith Graham speaks with Sarah Szanton, director of the Center for Innovative Care in Aging at Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, about helping people age with independence.