Facebook Live: Inclusive Care at the End of Life: The LGBTQ+ Experience

For a generation of LGBTQ+ people who lived through unprecedented social change, getting older poses new challenges. When it comes to seeking elder care, concerns about lack of services, discrimination, neglect and even abuse threaten to reverse recent progress.

What are the hurdles to quality care that face growing numbers of aging LGBTQ+ people? By 2030, an estimated 7 million LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. will be older than 50, and as many as 4.7 million will be seeking care and services.

Our conversation is aimed at people who may be part of the LGBTQ+ community ― as well as their loved ones and their caregivers. We’ll talk about what quality care for elder LGBTQ+ individuals looks like, what types of overt and covert discrimination they may face and the documented concerns of the community revealed in recent research. We’ll also hear how two longtime hospice experts are facing end-of-life issues in a personal way.

Email Sign-Up Subscribe to KHN’s free Morning Briefing.

The panel, moderated by JoNel Aleccia, a KHN senior correspondent, includes: