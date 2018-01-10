Facebook Live: It’s 2018, Can Big Pharma Hold The Line Against Pricing Controls?

What do we know about the drug industry’s agenda to quiet the drumbeat of cost control and transparency proposals? How will the industry target its efforts? Will the battles take place at the state level? Tune in to this Facebook Live as KHN senior correspondent Jay Hancock discusses these issues.
KHN’s coverage of prescription drug development, costs and pricing is supported by the Laura and John Arnold Foundation.
