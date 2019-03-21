Fentanyl-Linked Deaths: The U.S. Opioid Epidemic’s Third Wave

This story is part of a partnership that includes WBUR, NPR and Kaiser Health News. This story can be republished for free ( details ).

On “Morning Edition” on Thursday, WBUR’s Martha Bebinger discusses the soaring death toll due to fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that can shut down breathing in less than a minute. Public health experts are calling this the third wave of the nation’s opioid epidemic. The first was prescription pain medications, such as OxyContin; then heroin, which replaced pills when they became too expensive; and now fentanyl. Fatal overdoses involving fentanyl are “rising at an exponential rate,” said Merianne Rose Spencer, a statistician at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and one of the authors of a study published by the CDC on Thursday.

