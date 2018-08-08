GOP Congressman Chris Collins Indicted On Insider Trading Charges

Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) was indicted Wednesday on federal insider trading charges. Prosecutors alleged that he used information he received while on the board of an Australian biotechnology firm, Innate Immunotherapeutics, to tip off his son and others to sell the company’s stock before a damaging report on the company’s lack of success with a drug to treat multiple sclerosis.

The Associated Press has a story about the indictment and the complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

