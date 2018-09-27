KHN Conversation On Overtreatment

Special Reports Treatment Overkill In this series Kaiser Health News investigates the causes and consequences of medical overtreatment, both for patients and the health care system.

From duplicate blood tests to unnecessary knee replacements, millions of American undergo screenings, scans and treatments that offer little or no benefit every year. Doctors have estimated that 21 percent of medical care is unnecessary — a problem that costs the health care system at least $210 billion a year. Such “overtreatment” isn’t just expensive. It can harm patients.

Join Kaiser Health News on Thursday, Sept. 27, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. ET for an informative and important discussion about overtreatment. It’s an opportunity to learn from experts in the field about what leads to overtreatment — and how we can avoid it.

Kaiser Health News senior correspondent Liz Szabo will moderate a discussion with you and a panel of experts as we explore this issue.

Our panelists are:

Dr. Martha Gulati, MD, MS, professor of medicine and the chief of cardiology at the University of Arizona (Phoenix).

professor of medicine and the chief of cardiology at the University of Arizona (Phoenix). Dr. Saurabh Jha, MBBS, MRCS, MS, associate professor of radiology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

associate professor of radiology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Barnett Kramer, MD, MPH, director of the division of cancer prevention at the National Cancer Institute.

director of the division of cancer prevention at the National Cancer Institute. Dr. Alex Krist, MD, MPH, a professor of family medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va., and vice chair of the U.S Preventive Services Task Force.

