Listen: Abortion Laws Could Have Unexpected Consequences

Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News’ chief Washington correspondent, talks with Robin Young on “Here and Now” about the possible ramifications of strict abortion limits passed by Alabama’s legislature or other laws recently enacted in certain conservative states. The Alabama bill would outlaw all abortions except those to save a woman’s life and would establish long prison terms for doctors who violate it. Georgia and other states have passed laws that would make an abortion illegal after a heartbeat is detected, which typically comes after about six weeks. Women’s health advocates warn that such measures could affect a wide variety of reproductive health measures, including IVF procedures for couples with infertility problems; care for women who have experienced miscarriages; and the use and possible bans of some contraceptives. Listen to the conversation here.