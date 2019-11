Laura Ungar, a Kaiser Health News editor and correspondent, joined Illinois Public Media’s “The 21st” with host Christine Herman and Chicago-area patient Arline Feilen to discuss the challenges that arise when health plans don’t have adequate coverage. Ungar reported on the case of Feilen, who ended up with a $21,634 bill after a mental health crisis put her in the hospital for five nights. “It’s more than a year’s pay, let’s put it that way,” Feilen said.

We encourage organizations to republish our content, free of charge. Here’s what we ask:

You must credit us as the original publisher, with a hyperlink to our khn.org site. If possible, please include the original author(s) and “Kaiser Health News” in the byline. Please preserve the hyperlinks in the story.

It’s important to note, not everything on khn.org is available for republishing. If a story is labeled “All Rights Reserved,” we cannot grant permission to republish that item.

Have questions? Let us know at KHNHelp@kff.org