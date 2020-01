Listen: How Vaping Regulations Are Playing Out In The States

Weber has written about how Wisconsin health officials were among the first to pinpoint the rise in lung illness cases. She has also reported on how the crackdown on vaping has politicized vapers around the nation who are fighting bans on vaping products.

KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber joined Wisconsin Public Radio’s Rob Ferrett on “ Central Time ” to discuss what’s happening on vaping in the states amid concerns about a vaping lung illness.

Can’t see the audio player? Click here to download.

