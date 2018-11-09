Listen: Teen Vaping Sparks FDA Crackdown

This story is part of a partnership that includes Colorado Public Radio, NPR and Kaiser Health News. This story can be republished for free ( details ).

Federal regulators want to ban the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes at retail locations like gas stations and convenience stores. They also want to require anyone buying e-cigarettes online to verify their age. The new restrictions come as the Food and Drug Administration has been trying to rein in a dramatic increase in vaping by young people. Smoking of traditional tobacco cigarettes has fallen to a record low, but the popularity of e-cigarettes among youth is raising alarm bells.

Colorado Public Radio’s John Daley reports on the effort for Kaiser Health News and NPR’s All Things Considered.

KHN’s coverage of children’s health care issues is supported in part by the Heising-Simons Foundation.