Listen: What’s Up With Trump’s Sudden Turnaround On Health Care?

Julie Rovner, the chief Washington correspondent for Kaiser Health News, joined Stephen Henderson on WDET’s “Detroit Today” show Tuesday to talk about the Trump administration’s recent decision calling for a federal appeals court to overturn the Affordable Care Act. The decision created so many concerns among Republican lawmakers that President Donald Trump has stepped back from comments suggesting the GOP would push through its own health plan this year. Rovner also takes questions from listeners about the uncertain future of health care policies. Listen here for the conversation.