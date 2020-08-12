Lost on the Frontline: Explore the Database

By The Staffs of KHN and The Guardian

Lost on the Frontline databaseJournalists from KHN and the Guardian have identified more than 900 workers who reportedly died of complications from COVID-19 they contracted on the job. Reporters are working to confirm the cause of death and workplace conditions in each case. They are also writing about the people behind the statistics — their personalities, passions and quirks — and telling the story of every life lost.

