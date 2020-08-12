Lost on the Frontline: Explore the Database

Journalists from KHN and the Guardian have identified more than 900 workers who reportedly died of complications from COVID-19 they contracted on the job. Reporters are working to confirm the cause of death and workplace conditions in each case. They are also writing about the people behind the statistics — their personalities, passions and quirks — and telling the story of every life lost.
Explore the new interactive tool tracking those health worker deaths.
- Read more investigative stories
- Submit a name for our database