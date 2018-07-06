Must-Reads Of The Week From Brianna Labuskes

The Friday Breeze Newsletter editor Brianna Labuskes, who reads everything on health care to compile our daily Morning Briefing, offers the best and most provocative stories for the weekend.

It’s been a week since a tweet went viral about an injured woman begging fellow train passengers not to call an ambulance for fear of the expense — and the story is still resonating. It was a snapshot of our reality, a shocking but relatable moment, where we all wondered: When is a $3,000 ride to the hospital worth it?

Here are some other stories — and yes, much longer than 140 or so characters — that will make you think as well.

—

Democrats are walking a tightrope as they strategize for the upcoming Supreme Court nominee battle. They have a base that’s raring for a knock-down, drag-out brawl on one side, and vulnerable red-state candidates that need protection on the other. Help might come from an unlikely source: the health law.

The Associated Press: Dems Want to Focus High Court Fight on Abortion, Health Care

As lawmakers gird for the fight even before a nominee is picked, President Donald Trump mulls over his short list. But we can expect a choice as early as Monday.

The Washington Post: Trump Narrows List for Supreme Court Pick, With Focus on Kavanaugh and Kethledge

—

The Friday Breeze Want a roundup of the must-read stories this week chosen by KHN Newsletter Editor Brianna Labuskes? Sign up for The Friday Breeze today.

“Death spiral” and “doomsday” predictions were thick on the ground last year when it came to the health law marketplaces, but the exchanges are proving to be surprisingly resilient to any attempts to kill them.

The New York Times: Obamacare Is Proving Hard to Kill

The Washington Post: More Americans Pay for ACA Health Plans, Despite Trump Administration Moves to Undercut Law

—

True to his word, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin announced the state is cutting benefits for Medicaid recipients as “an unfortunate consequence” of a judge’s ruling on Kentucky’s work requirements waiver. But, it might be a little more complicated than that: Some say the announcement is actually misleading and people will continue receiving limited coverage.

Modern Healthcare: Questions Arise Over Kentucky’s Medicaid Cuts Following Work Requirement Rejection

—

Is the convenience of getting prescription pills at your door worth handing over a ton of your personal health care information to Amazon? The company is in a league of its own when it comes to analyzing consumers’ shopping behaviors and preferences — and critics wonder what will happen when it is handed sensitive health care data.

The Wall Street Journal: Amazon’s PillPack Deal Gives It Access to Sensitive Health Data

—

In the miscellaneous file this week: the heartbreaking story of the unclaimed AIDS victims buried during the height of the crisis on a small island in New York; revelations about a persistent weakness in the nation’s food-safety system — with a lot of fingers pointing at the Food and Drug Administration; in an experiment right out of pulp fiction, scientists have shown that zapping the front part of someone’s brain can actually curb aggressive tendencies; and people are rushing to get their genes checked for dangerous mutations — but are failing to read the small print where it says those results could be completely and totally wrong.

The New York Times: Dead of AIDS and Forgotten in Potter’s Field

Politico: Victims Blame FDA for Food-Recall Failures

Stat: Can Zapping Brains Reduce Violence? Controversial Study Sees Potential

The New York Times: The Online Gene Test Finds a Dangerous Mutation. It May Well Be Wrong.

—

In news that cheered many a journalist in this newsroom (though not me, because I don’t drink coffee), a new study finds that you should indulge in that cup of joe in the morning: You might live longer for it.