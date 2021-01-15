Journalists Examine How Covid Polarizes Communities

California Healthline senior correspondent Anna Maria Barry-Jester discussed public health backlash on WABE’s “Did You Wash Your Hands?” on Jan. 5.
- Click here to hear Barry-Jester on WABE
- Read Barry-Jester’s “Pandemic Backlash Jeopardizes Public Health Powers, Leaders“
KHN Colorado correspondent Rae Ellen Bichell dissected how covid-19 exacerbates tensions between counties in Colorado on NPR’s “Weekend Edition” on Jan. 9.
- Click here to hear Bichell on NPR
- Read Bichell’s “Live Free or Die if You Must, Say Colorado Urbanites — But Not in My Hospital“
KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner talked about mental health care and the pandemic on WAMU/NPR’s “1A” on Jan. 11.