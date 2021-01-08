KHN on the Air This Week

KHN Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal discussed issues with the U.S. rollout of the covid-19 vaccines with NPR’s “Weekend Edition” and MSNBC’s “The Week With Joshua Johnson” on Jan. 3.

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed covid’s impact on current politics with WAMU’s “1A” on Dec. 31.

KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber discussed covid in a 2020 news roundup on WAMU’s “1A” on Dec. 31.

KHN senior correspondent Phil Galewitz discussed deep cleaning the White House before the Bidens arrive with Newsy on Dec. 23.

KHN Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony discussed what it’s like to be a reporter during a pandemic with St. Louis Public Radio’s “We Live Here.”