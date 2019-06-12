‘An Arm And A Leg’: Forget The Shakedown. To Get Paid, Hospitals Get Creative.

Special Reports An Arm and a Leg Health care — and how much it costs — is scary. But you’re not alone with this stuff, and knowledge is power. “An Arm and a Leg” is a podcast about these issues, and its second season is co-produced by KHN.

An unexpected hospital bill can bust the family budget. More and more Americans have health plans that require them to pony up a high deductible before insurance kicks in. That leaves lots of people with bills they can’t pay. Turns out, that’s a crisis for hospitals too, and some are getting creative about collecting debt.

A few years ago, a table saw accident sent woodworker Jim Crannell to the emergency room with a bloody gash in his finger. The pain was bad, and afterward Crannell was bracing for a ghastly medical bill, too. But at discharge, he got an offer that promised to ease his financial suffering.

Listen to find out what happened next on Season 2, Episode 2 of “An Arm and a Leg: A Podcast About the Cost of Health Care.”

