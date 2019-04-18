Podcast: KHN’s ‘What The Health?’ You Have Questions, We Have Answers

This week, KHN’s “What the Health?” panelists answered questions submitted by listeners.

Among the topics covered were what might happen to parts of the Affordable Care Act if a lawsuit now working its way through the courts succeeds in declaring the health law unconstitutional, and how Medicare and Medicaid deal with surprise medical bills from out-of-network providers.

This week’s panelists are Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News, Jennifer Haberkorn of the Los Angeles Times, Joanne Kenen of Politico and Kimberly Leonard of the Washington Examiner.

The panel addressed questions including the following:

What would happen to the Medicare Part D “doughnut hole” if the entire ACA is struck down, and would newer bills, such as the Bipartisan Budget Act, which helped close the coverage gap for brand-name drugs one year early, prevent this feature of the ACA from being eliminated?

Will the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) of 1996 remain if the ACA is completely overturned?

Since surprise medical bills aren’t allowed in Medicare and Medicaid, what happens when an anesthesiologist or contract emergency room doctor who doesn’t accept Medicare or Medicaid treats an enrolled patient? Do they take a lower rate? Does the hospital make up the difference? Why can’t this be applied to all out-of-network arrangements?

Statistics show that approximately 5% to 10% of the population accounts for about 50% of total health care spending. Who makes up this population? Are there any reasonable proposals to address the health of this population and perhaps reduce spending while improving outcomes?

Plus, for extra credit, the panelists recommend their favorite health policy stories of the week they think you should read too:

Julie Rovner: Kaiser Health News’ “Lethal Plans: When Seniors Turn To Suicide In Long-Term Care,” by Melissa Bailey and JoNel Aleccia

Jennifer Haberkorn: The New York Times’ “Insurers Want to Know How Many Steps You Took Today,” by Sarah Jeong

Joanne Kenen: Vox.com’s “Walmart’s $25 Insulin Can’t Fix the Diabetes Drug Price Crisis,” by Julia Belluz

Kimberly Leonard: The [Columbia, S.C.] State’s “SC Inmate’s Baby Died in Toilet: Lawsuits Allege Rampant Medical Neglect in Prisons,” by Emily Bohatch

And, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “For Some in Ga. Prisons and Jails, Diabetes Has Meant a Death Sentence,” by Danny Robbins

