Podcast: ‘What The Health?’ Back To Health Crunch Come September

Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News, Joanne Kenen of Politico, Paige Winfield Cunningham of The Washington Post and Margot Sanger-Katz of The New York Times discuss the continuing efforts in Congress to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act, upcoming open enrollment for individual insurance and Congress’ long health care to-do list for September.

Plus, for “extra credit,” the panelists recommend their favorite health stories of the week they think you should read, too.

Julie Rovner: Democracy Journal’s “Single Payer Is Not a Principle,” by Harold Pollack.

Joanne Kenen: The Health Care Blog’s “Confessions of a Healthcare Super User,” by Jeff Goldsmith.

Margot Sanger-Katz: Stat’s “How a doctor stirred national demand for the Bridge detox device — without solid evidence it works,” by Max Blau.

Paige Winfield Cunningham: Politico’s “California Democrats lead attack over Trump’s mental health,” by Carla Marinucci.

Also mentioned in this episode: Vox’s “The last GOP health plan left standing, explained,” by Sarah Kliff.

