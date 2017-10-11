Video: Health After A Hurricane

If a hurricane strikes where you live, how does it affect your health and well-being?
In this Kaiser Health News video, senior correspondent Julie Appleby and Georges Benjamin, the executive director of the American Public Health Association, discuss the ongoing public and environmental health concerns resulting from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria — and the latest natural disaster of wildfires in California. They talk about health preparedness and funding as well as mental health and gun violence.
(Due to today’s Facebook outage, this event, which was scheduled to be a Facebook Live chat, is instead being presented as a video.)
Resources from the American Public Health Association: