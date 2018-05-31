Virginia Reverses Course On Medicaid Expansion

Virginia lawmakers Wednesday voted to expand the state’s Medicaid program, ending several years of bitter fights with Democratic governors and providing coverage for an estimated 400,000 people. Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News’ chief Washington correspondent, discusses the development with WAMU anchor Matt McCleskey. She says that since the state has one of the least generous Medicaid programs in the country, adding coverage for such a large number of people is likely to strengthen the state’s health care system, especially hospitals.