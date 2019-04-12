Watch: Sanders Re-Ups ‘Medicare-For-All,’ Gets More Mileage On Campaign Trail

Republish This Story

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner appeared on two CNN programs to help explain what’s known and what’s still to be figured out about the “Medicare-for-all” plan Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) reintroduced this week in the Senate. The plan by Sanders, who is among the front-runners in the Democratic presidential primary race, has drawn a lot of attention on the campaign trail and Capitol Hill.

Watch CNN’s “New Day” with Alisyn Camerota and John Berman.

Watch “CNN Newsroom” with Brooke Baldwin.

Related Topics

Health Care Costs Insurance Medicaid Medicare