Watch: Sanders Re-Ups ‘Medicare-For-All,’ Gets More Mileage On Campaign Trail

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner appeared on two CNN programs to help explain what’s known and what’s still to be figured out about the “Medicare-for-all” plan Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) reintroduced this week in the Senate. The plan by Sanders, who is among the front-runners in the Democratic presidential primary race, has drawn a lot of attention on the campaign trail and Capitol Hill.

