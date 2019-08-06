Bill Of The Month

Watch: What Happened To That $500K Dialysis Bill

Republish This Story

After Sovereign Valentine suffered kidney failure, he got a $540,842 bill for 14 weeks of out-of-network dialysis care. Here, he and his wife, Dr. Jessica Valentine, described their experience. Their Bill of the Month story was told by KHN, NPR and CBS.

