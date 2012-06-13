What is Kaiser Health News?

Kaiser Health News (KHN) is a nonprofit news service committed to in-depth coverage of health care policy and politics. And we report on how the health care system – hospitals, doctors, nurses, insurers, governments, consumers – works.

KHN is an editorially independent program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, Calif., that is dedicated to filling the need for trusted information on national health issues. Foundation President and CEO Drew Altman wrote this message about KHN when we launched in 2009.

Are you Kaiser Permanente?

No. KHN is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente. Looking for Kaiser Permanente? Click here: www.kaiserpermanente.org

I need help with my medical care. Can you help?

No. We are journalists who write about health care and are not affiliated with any insurer or doctors.

What type of stories does KHN publish?

KHN publishes both in-depth features and news and shorter articles on developments in the health care system and on national and local health care initiatives and issues. In addition, the KHN Morning Briefing is a daily summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations.

Is Kaiser Health News content really free to use?

Yes! As a nonprofit news service, KHN is uniquely positioned to allow other media outlets and other organizations to use its content and reprint stories, free of charge. For more information, visit this page.

Can I republish all your stories?

Mostly, yes. For more information, visit this page.

How can I partner with KHN?

If you are a news organization interested in a partnership with KHN, please Contact Us, Attn: Elisabeth Rosenthal.

How do I sign up for, update or cancel email alerts?

Visit the email alert sign-up page. Please note: We do not sell, share, or rent our email list.

Do you have more secure ways to contact KHN with tips or confidential information?



Check out this page for the ways to contact us that offer more privacy than typical communications channels. Keep in mind that no system is 100% secure.

How can I submit story ideas?

We look forward to hearing from readers. Please submit story ideas, questions or comments through the Contact Us form.

I am a freelance journalist, how can I submit story pitches?

We welcome freelance ideas from professional journalists if they are about health care politics and policy. Please contact us.

How is KHN related to the Kaiser Family Foundation?

KHN is an editorially independent program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit private operating foundation, based in Menlo Park, Calif., dedicated to filling the need for trusted information on national health issues. The Foundation serves in the role of publisher of KHN and provides primary financial support for KHN. All editorial decisions are made by KHN’s editors, headed by Elisabeth Rosenthal, Editor-In-Chief.

How can I contact the Kaiser Family Foundation?

Please direct all inquiries to the Kaiser Family Foundation’s Contact page.

How do I find back issues of the KHN Morning Briefing?

And index of back issues can be found on this page: http://kaiserhealthnews.org/morning-briefing/